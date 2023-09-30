The Los Angeles Rams have +10000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 21st-ranked in the NFL as of September 30.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +1300

+1300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Rams Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+10000), the Rams are 21st in the league. They are way higher than that, 13th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Rams were +8000 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now dropped to +10000, which is the 14th-biggest change in the entire league.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Rams have a 1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles has one win against the spread this season.

One Rams game (out of three) has hit the over this season.

The Rams have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.

Los Angeles has won one of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

From an offensive standpoint, the Rams rank ninth in the NFL with 368 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank eighth in total defense (284.7 yards allowed per contest).

The Rams are totaling 23 points per game offensively this year (15th in NFL), and they are surrendering 20.7 points per game (13th) on the other side of the ball.

Rams Impact Players

In three games, Kyren Williams has run for 142 yards (47.3 per game) and three TDs.

Williams also has eight catches for 77 yards and one TD.

Matthew Stafford has thrown for 910 yards (303.3 per game), completing 60.3%, with two touchdowns and four interceptions in three games.

On the ground, Stafford has scored zero TDs and gained 35 yards.

In the passing game, Puka Nacua has scored zero times, hauling in 30 balls for 338 yards (112.7 per game).

In three games, Tutu Atwell has 17 receptions for 246 yards (82.0 per game) and one score.

On defense, Ernest Jones has helped lead the charge with 28 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one pass defended in three games.

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks W 30-13 +4000 2 September 17 49ers L 30-23 +550 3 September 25 @ Bengals L 19-16 +1800 4 October 1 @ Colts - +12500 5 October 8 Eagles - +700 6 October 15 Cardinals - +50000 7 October 22 Steelers - +3500 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1000 9 November 5 @ Packers - +6000 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Seahawks - +4000 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +50000 13 December 3 Browns - +2500 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1600 15 December 17 Commanders - +12500 16 December 21 Saints - +4000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +12500 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +550

Odds are current as of September 30 at 5:30 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.