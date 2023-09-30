Mookie Betts vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:32 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.361 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Tristan Beck and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Tristan Beck
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts has 177 hits, which leads Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .306 with 80 extra-base hits.
- He ranks seventh in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- Betts has had a hit in 112 of 150 games this season (74.7%), including multiple hits 46 times (30.7%).
- Looking at the 150 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 33 of them (22.0%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Betts has had an RBI in 61 games this year (40.7%), including 27 multi-RBI outings (18.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored in 58.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 20.7%.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|74
|.334
|AVG
|.278
|.432
|OBP
|.383
|.662
|SLG
|.502
|45
|XBH
|35
|24
|HR
|15
|55
|RBI
|51
|54/46
|K/BB
|53/48
|5
|SB
|9
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.1 per game).
- Beck (3-3) pitches for the Giants to make his third start this season.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.