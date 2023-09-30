The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.361 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Tristan Beck and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Tristan Beck

Tristan Beck TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts has 177 hits, which leads Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .306 with 80 extra-base hits.

He ranks seventh in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

Betts has had a hit in 112 of 150 games this season (74.7%), including multiple hits 46 times (30.7%).

Looking at the 150 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 33 of them (22.0%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

Betts has had an RBI in 61 games this year (40.7%), including 27 multi-RBI outings (18.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored in 58.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 20.7%.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 74 .334 AVG .278 .432 OBP .383 .662 SLG .502 45 XBH 35 24 HR 15 55 RBI 51 54/46 K/BB 53/48 5 SB 9

