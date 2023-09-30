Big Ten foes will do battle when the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (4-0) face the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2) at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) in Lincoln, Nebraska. In the piece below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Michigan vs. Nebraska? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Michigan vs. Nebraska?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Michigan 28, Nebraska 11

Michigan 28, Nebraska 11 Michigan has won all three of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

The Wolverines have played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1000 or shorter, and won in each game.

Nebraska has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Cornhuskers have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +650 odds on them winning this game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wolverines a 90.9% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Michigan (-17.5)



Michigan (-17.5) Michigan is winless against the spread this season.

The Wolverines have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 17.5 points or more in three chances.

Nebraska has two wins versus the spread in four games this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Michigan vs. Nebraska matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (40.5)



Under (40.5) Michigan and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's total of 40.5 points once this season.

There have been three Nebraska games that have ended with a combined score over 40.5 points this season.

Michigan averages 31.8 points per game against Nebraska's 21.8, totaling 13.1 points over the game's total of 40.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.8 54.8 Implied Total AVG 46.7 46.7 ATS Record 0-3-0 0-3-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-3-0 0-3-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 3-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Nebraska

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.6 43.5 49.8 Implied Total AVG 28.8 30 27.5 ATS Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.