Max Muncy, with a slugging percentage of .325 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Tristan Beck on the hill, September 30 at 9:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: Tristan Beck

Tristan Beck TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is hitting .213 with 16 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs and 84 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 130th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.

Muncy has recorded a hit in 73 of 133 games this year (54.9%), including 24 multi-hit games (18.0%).

In 31 games this season, he has hit a long ball (23.3%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).

In 45.9% of his games this season, Muncy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 54.1% of his games this year (72 of 133), with two or more runs 18 times (13.5%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 67 .227 AVG .199 .358 OBP .311 .498 SLG .459 24 XBH 29 19 HR 17 45 RBI 60 68/45 K/BB 84/39 0 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings