Max Muncy vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:33 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Max Muncy, with a slugging percentage of .325 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Tristan Beck on the hill, September 30 at 9:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Tristan Beck
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is hitting .213 with 16 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs and 84 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 130th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
- Muncy has recorded a hit in 73 of 133 games this year (54.9%), including 24 multi-hit games (18.0%).
- In 31 games this season, he has hit a long ball (23.3%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 45.9% of his games this season, Muncy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 54.1% of his games this year (72 of 133), with two or more runs 18 times (13.5%).
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|67
|.227
|AVG
|.199
|.358
|OBP
|.311
|.498
|SLG
|.459
|24
|XBH
|29
|19
|HR
|17
|45
|RBI
|60
|68/45
|K/BB
|84/39
|0
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Giants will send Beck (3-3) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
