Hawaii High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Maui County This Week
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:14 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Maui County, Hawaii. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Maui County, Hawaii High School Football Games This Week
Saturday
Kamehameha School - Maui at Baldwin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM HT on September 29
- Location: Wailuku, HI
- Conference: Maui Interscholastic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunday
Lahainaluna High School at King Kekaulike High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM HT on September 30
- Location: Pukalani, HI
- Conference: Maui Interscholastic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
