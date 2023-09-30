On Saturday, Jason Heyward (.182 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Tristan Beck. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Tristan Beck

Tristan Beck TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is hitting .270 with 23 doubles, 15 home runs and 34 walks.

In 46.3% of his games this year (56 of 121), Heyward has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (20.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 15 games this season (12.4%), leaving the park in 4% of his chances at the plate.

Heyward has picked up an RBI in 20.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

In 38.0% of his games this year (46 of 121), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 58 .244 AVG .294 .319 OBP .362 .475 SLG .476 19 XBH 19 9 HR 6 22 RBI 18 35/17 K/BB 29/17 1 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings