Jason Heyward vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:34 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jason Heyward (.182 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Tristan Beck. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Tristan Beck
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is hitting .270 with 23 doubles, 15 home runs and 34 walks.
- In 46.3% of his games this year (56 of 121), Heyward has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (20.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 15 games this season (12.4%), leaving the park in 4% of his chances at the plate.
- Heyward has picked up an RBI in 20.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- In 38.0% of his games this year (46 of 121), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|58
|.244
|AVG
|.294
|.319
|OBP
|.362
|.475
|SLG
|.476
|19
|XBH
|19
|9
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|18
|35/17
|K/BB
|29/17
|1
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.1 per game).
- Beck (3-3) gets the start for the Giants, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.