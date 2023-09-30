The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.306 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Tristan Beck and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Tristan Beck

Tristan Beck TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has 16 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 67 walks while hitting .250.

He ranks 95th in batting average, 33rd in on base percentage, and 69th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

In 55.4% of his games this season (82 of 148), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (18.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 13.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Outman has driven home a run in 42 games this year (28.4%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 67 of 148 games this season, he has scored, and 17 of those games included multiple runs.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 73 .249 AVG .251 .356 OBP .353 .404 SLG .474 17 XBH 25 8 HR 15 36 RBI 33 86/33 K/BB 92/34 10 SB 5

Giants Pitching Rankings