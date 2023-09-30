James Outman vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:33 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.306 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Tristan Beck and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Tristan Beck
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman has 16 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 67 walks while hitting .250.
- He ranks 95th in batting average, 33rd in on base percentage, and 69th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- In 55.4% of his games this season (82 of 148), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (18.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 13.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Outman has driven home a run in 42 games this year (28.4%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 67 of 148 games this season, he has scored, and 17 of those games included multiple runs.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|73
|.249
|AVG
|.251
|.356
|OBP
|.353
|.404
|SLG
|.474
|17
|XBH
|25
|8
|HR
|15
|36
|RBI
|33
|86/33
|K/BB
|92/34
|10
|SB
|5
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 172 home runs (1.1 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Beck (3-3) makes the start for the Giants, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
