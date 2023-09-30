The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-3) are 11.5-point underdogs in a road MWC matchup with the UNLV Rebels (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. A 59.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

On offense, UNLV ranks 76th in the FBS with 384.5 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 102nd in total defense (409.3 yards allowed per contest). From an offensive standpoint, Hawaii is compiling 332.8 total yards per contest (106th-ranked). It ranks 72nd in the FBS on defense (367.4 total yards allowed per game).

Hawaii vs. UNLV Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium TV Channel: MW Network

UNLV vs Hawaii Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UNLV -11.5 -110 -110 59.5 -110 -110 -400 +300

Hawaii Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Rainbow Warriors are gaining 307.7 yards per game (-43-worst in college football) and allowing 378 (-7-worst), placing them among the poorest teams in both categories.

The Rainbow Warriors are putting up 20.3 points per game in their past three games (-43-worst in college football), and conceding 30.7 per game (-51-worst).

Hawaii is accumulating 217.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (-2-worst in the nation), and giving up 206.7 per game (18th-worst).

In their past three games, the Rainbow Warriors have run for 90 yards per game (-90-worst in college football), and conceded 171.3 on the ground (-46-worst).

Hawaii Betting Records & Stats

Hawaii is 1-2-1 against the spread this season.

The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread once when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Out of Hawaii's four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

Hawaii has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

This season, Hawaii has been at least a +300 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Hawaii Stats Leaders

Brayden Schager has racked up 1,348 yards on 63.6% passing while tossing 12 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Jordan Johnson is his team's leading rusher with 24 carries for 159 yards, or 31.8 per game.

Landon Sims has run for 66 yards across 14 attempts.

Pofele Ashlock has collected 34 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 439 (87.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 48 times and has three touchdowns.

Steven McBride has put together a 289-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 24 passes on 37 targets.

Koali Nishigaya's 22 targets have resulted in 17 grabs for 128 yards and one touchdown.

Ezra Evaimalo leads the team with two sacks, and also has three TFL and three tackles.

Isaiah Tufaga is the team's top-tackler this year. He's totaled 29 tackles, four TFL, and two sacks.

Elijah Palmer leads the team with one interception, while also recording 17 tackles, one TFL, and one pass defended.

