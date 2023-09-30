The UNLV Rebels (3-1) will face off against their MWC-rival, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-3) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Rebels are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 11.5 points. The over/under is set at 59.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the UNLV vs. Hawaii matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hawaii vs. UNLV Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

MW Network City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Hawaii vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Week 5 Odds

Hawaii vs. UNLV Betting Trends

Hawaii has won one game against the spread this season.

The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread once when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

UNLV has won all three of its games against the spread this season.

Hawaii 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MWC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

