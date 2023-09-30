Hawaii vs. UNLV: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The UNLV Rebels (3-1) will face off against their MWC-rival, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-3) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Rebels are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 11.5 points. The over/under is set at 59.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the UNLV vs. Hawaii matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Hawaii vs. UNLV Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: MW Network
- City: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
Hawaii vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UNLV Moneyline
|Hawaii Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UNLV (-11.5)
|59.5
|-400
|+300
|FanDuel
|UNLV (-11.5)
|59.5
|-450
|+340
Hawaii vs. UNLV Betting Trends
- Hawaii has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread once when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
- UNLV has won all three of its games against the spread this season.
