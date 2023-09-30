The UNLV Rebels (3-1) host an MWC clash against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium.

UNLV is compiling 34 points per game on offense, which ranks them 43rd in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 98th, giving up 28.5 points per contest. Hawaii's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, conceding 32.8 points per game, which ranks 21st-worst in the FBS. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 95th with 22.6 points per contest.

Here we will go deep into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on MW Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Hawaii vs. UNLV Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

MW Network City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Hawaii vs. UNLV Key Statistics

Hawaii UNLV 332.8 (62nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.5 (85th) 367.4 (115th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.3 (93rd) 61 (129th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.5 (33rd) 271.8 (40th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 190 (105th) 7 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (48th) 3 (110th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (13th)

Hawaii Stats Leaders

Brayden Schager has thrown for 1,348 yards on 63.6% passing while collecting 12 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Jordan Johnson has rushed for 159 yards on 24 carries so far this year.

Landon Sims has piled up 14 carries and totaled 66 yards.

Pofele Ashlock's 439 receiving yards (87.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 34 catches on 48 targets with three touchdowns.

Steven McBride has 24 receptions (on 37 targets) for a total of 289 yards (57.8 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Koali Nishigaya's 17 receptions (on 22 targets) have netted him 128 yards (25.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava has 559 pass yards for UNLV, completing 58.9% of his passes and throwing one touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 83 rushing yards (20.8 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Jai'Den Thomas, has carried the ball 39 times for 211 yards (52.8 per game), scoring seven times.

Vincent Davis has carried the ball 27 times for 211 yards (52.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Ricky White has hauled in 18 receptions for 263 yards (65.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Jacob De Jesus has caught 16 passes for 179 yards (44.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Senika McKie's nine catches have turned into 88 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed UNLV or Hawaii gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.