In the game between the UNLV Rebels and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 30 at 4:00 PM, our projection system expects the Rebels to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Hawaii vs. UNLV Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Hawaii (+11.5) Over (58.5) UNLV 34, Hawaii 26

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Hawaii Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on UNLV vs. Hawaii? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Rainbow Warriors have a 25.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread once in four opportunities this season.

Hawaii has a 1-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 11.5 points or more this season.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

The average point total for the Hawaii this year is 0.1 points lower than this game's over/under.

UNLV Betting Info (2023)

The Rebels have an 80.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Rebels are 3-0-0 against the spread this season.

Two of the Rebels' three games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 58.5 points, 3.7 higher than the average total in UNLV games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rainbow Warriors vs. Rebels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UNLV 34 28.5 42 25.5 26 31.5 Hawaii 22.6 32.8 25 24.7 19 45

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.