Week 5 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Hawaii
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:46 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Fans watching from Hawaii will have their eyes on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors versus the UNLV Rebels, which is one of many compelling options on the Week 5 college football schedule.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Hawaii on TV This Week
Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at UNLV Rebels
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- TV Channel: MW Network
- Favorite: UNLV (-11.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.