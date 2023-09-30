Freddie Freeman vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:33 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Saturday, Freddie Freeman (.308 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and nine RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Tristan Beck. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Giants.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Tristan Beck
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has an OPS of .992, fueled by an OBP of .415 to go with a slugging percentage of .577. All three of those stats are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- In 76.1% of his games this season (121 of 159), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in 63 of those games (39.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 17.0% of his games in 2023 (27 of 159), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 65 games this year (40.9%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 23 of those games (14.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.
- He has scored in 57.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 21.4%.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|78
|.315
|AVG
|.360
|.376
|OBP
|.453
|.523
|SLG
|.633
|41
|XBH
|50
|13
|HR
|16
|45
|RBI
|58
|59/31
|K/BB
|60/41
|13
|SB
|10
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.07 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Giants will look to Beck (3-3) in his third start this season.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
