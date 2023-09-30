On Saturday, Freddie Freeman (.308 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and nine RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Tristan Beck. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Giants.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Tristan Beck

Tristan Beck TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has an OPS of .992, fueled by an OBP of .415 to go with a slugging percentage of .577. All three of those stats are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

In 76.1% of his games this season (121 of 159), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in 63 of those games (39.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 17.0% of his games in 2023 (27 of 159), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

In 65 games this year (40.9%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 23 of those games (14.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.

He has scored in 57.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 21.4%.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 78 .315 AVG .360 .376 OBP .453 .523 SLG .633 41 XBH 50 13 HR 16 45 RBI 58 59/31 K/BB 60/41 13 SB 10

Giants Pitching Rankings