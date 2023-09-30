The Los Angeles Dodgers (99-61) will look for another big outing from a slugger on a hot streak versus the San Francisco Giants (78-82) on Saturday at 9:05 PM ET, at Oracle Park. J.D. Martinez is currently on a two-game homer streak.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (13-4) to the mound, while Tristan Beck (3-3) will take the ball for the Giants.

Dodgers vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (13-4, 2.42 ERA) vs Beck - SF (3-3, 4.05 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

Kershaw (13-4) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 24th start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

The 35-year-old has pitched to a 2.42 ERA this season with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across 23 games.

He has 11 quality starts in 23 chances this season.

Kershaw has 18 starts of five or more innings this season in 23 chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Clayton Kershaw vs. Giants

The Giants have scored 670 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They have 1263 hits, 27th in baseball, with 171 home runs (19th in the league).

The left-hander has faced the Giants two times this season, allowing them to go 7-for-39 with two doubles and two RBI in 11 innings.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tristan Beck

Beck (3-3) starts for the Giants, his third of the season.

In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

In 32 appearances this season, he has put up a 4.05 ERA and averages 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .248 against him.

Beck has put up two starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

He has had 19 appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Tristan Beck vs. Dodgers

He will face a Dodgers offense that ranks second in the league with 900 total runs scored while batting .258 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .457 slugging percentage (second in MLB play) and has hit a total of 248 home runs (second in the league).

Beck has pitched 8 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on seven hits while striking out five against the Dodgers this season.

