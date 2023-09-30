The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Saturday at 9:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Freddie Freeman, Wilmer Flores and others in this game.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 60 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 103 RBI (212 total hits). He has swiped 23 bases.

He has a .337/.415/.577 slash line so far this season.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Sep. 29 3-for-4 3 1 1 7 0 at Rockies Sep. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Sep. 27 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 1 at Rockies Sep. 26 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 at Rockies Sep. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 177 hits with 40 doubles, a triple, 39 home runs, 94 walks and 106 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He's slashing .306/.407/.581 on the season.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Sep. 28 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Sep. 27 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Rockies Sep. 26 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Giants Sep. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Flores Stats

Flores has collected 114 hits with 22 doubles, 23 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 59 runs.

He has a slash line of .284/.355/.510 so far this year.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Dodgers Sep. 29 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 vs. Padres Sep. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Sep. 26 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 24 2-for-2 0 0 0 2 at Dodgers Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Wilmer Flores or other Giants players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.