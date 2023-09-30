Freddie Freeman will lead the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers (99-61) on Saturday, September 30, when they match up with Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants (78-82) at Oracle Park at 9:05 PM ET.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog Giants have +145 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's total has been set at 8 runs.

Dodgers vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (13-4, 2.42 ERA) vs Tristan Beck - SF (3-3, 4.05 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Giants Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -175 +145 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Dodgers versus Giants game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Dodgers (-175) in this matchup, means that you think the Dodgers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.71 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Freddie Freeman get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 83, or 62.9%, of the 132 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have a record of 35-20 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (63.6% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Giants have come away with 30 wins in the 71 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Giants have a mark of 3-6 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Dodgers vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mookie Betts 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-143) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+140) Will Smith 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+130) Max Muncy 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+125) Amed Rosario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +425 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

Think the Dodgers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Los Angeles and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.