Tristan Beck will take the mound for the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers and J.D. Martinez on Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.6 home runs per game to rank second in MLB action with 248 total home runs.

Los Angeles is second in MLB, slugging .457.

The Dodgers' .258 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.

Los Angeles has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.6 runs per game (900 total runs).

The Dodgers rank second in baseball with a .341 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 11th in MLB.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.

Los Angeles has a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.211).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers are sending Clayton Kershaw (13-4) to the mound to make his 24th start of the season. He is 13-4 with a 2.42 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, the left-hander threw five scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.

Kershaw is looking to pick up his 12th quality start of the year.

Kershaw heads into this game with 18 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He is trying to have his third straight appearance with no earned runs allowed.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 9/26/2023 Rockies L 4-1 Away Caleb Ferguson Chase Anderson 9/26/2023 Rockies W 11-2 Away Bobby Miller Ryan Feltner 9/27/2023 Rockies W 8-2 Away Emmet Sheehan Noah Davis 9/28/2023 Rockies L 14-5 Away Ryan Yarbrough Chris Flexen 9/29/2023 Giants W 6-2 Away Lance Lynn Keaton Winn 9/30/2023 Giants - Away Clayton Kershaw Tristan Beck 10/1/2023 Giants - Away Bobby Miller Kyle Harrison

