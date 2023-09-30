Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field on Saturday at Oracle Park against Tristan Beck, who is starting for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch will be at 9:05 PM ET.

The Giants have been listed as +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Dodgers (-175). An 8-run over/under has been listed for this matchup.

Dodgers vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

The Dodgers have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have an 83-49 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 62.9% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, Los Angeles has a 35-20 record (winning 63.6% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Dodgers' implied win probability is 63.6%.

Los Angeles has played in 159 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 88 times (88-61-10).

The Dodgers have covered 56% of their games this season, going 14-11-0 ATS.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 53-28 46-33 24-23 74-38 73-38 25-23

