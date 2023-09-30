Saturday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (99-61) and the San Francisco Giants (78-82) matching up at Oracle Park (on September 30) at 9:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers will look to Clayton Kershaw (13-4) versus the Giants and Tristan Beck (3-3).

Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Dodgers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Dodgers have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Dodgers have won 83 out of the 132 games, or 62.9%, in which they've been favored.

Los Angeles has a record of 35-20 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 900 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule