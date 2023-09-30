Dodgers vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:45 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Saturday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (99-61) and the San Francisco Giants (78-82) matching up at Oracle Park (on September 30) at 9:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Dodgers.
The Dodgers will look to Clayton Kershaw (13-4) versus the Giants and Tristan Beck (3-3).
Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Dodgers 5, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Dodgers have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Dodgers have won 83 out of the 132 games, or 62.9%, in which they've been favored.
- Los Angeles has a record of 35-20 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -175 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.
- Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 900 total runs this season.
- The Dodgers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 26
|@ Rockies
|L 4-1
|Caleb Ferguson vs Chase Anderson
|September 26
|@ Rockies
|W 11-2
|Bobby Miller vs Ryan Feltner
|September 27
|@ Rockies
|W 8-2
|Emmet Sheehan vs Noah Davis
|September 28
|@ Rockies
|L 14-5
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Chris Flexen
|September 29
|@ Giants
|W 6-2
|Lance Lynn vs Keaton Winn
|September 30
|@ Giants
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Tristan Beck
|October 1
|@ Giants
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Kyle Harrison
