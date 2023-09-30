David Peralta -- with a slugging percentage of .243 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Tristan Beck on the mound, on September 30 at 9:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Tristan Beck
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is batting .254 with 24 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks.
  • In 54.6% of his 130 games this season, Peralta has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (5.4%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 38 games this year (29.2%), Peralta has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (11.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 41 times this year (31.5%), including five games with multiple runs (3.8%).

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
62 GP 66
.256 AVG .252
.289 OBP .289
.411 SLG .343
16 XBH 16
6 HR 1
27 RBI 28
35/8 K/BB 37/12
1 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Giants' 4.07 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow 172 home runs (1.1 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
  • The Giants will look to Beck (3-3) in his third start of the season.
  • In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
