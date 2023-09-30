David Peralta vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:33 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
David Peralta -- with a slugging percentage of .243 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Tristan Beck on the mound, on September 30 at 9:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Tristan Beck
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .254 with 24 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks.
- In 54.6% of his 130 games this season, Peralta has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (5.4%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 38 games this year (29.2%), Peralta has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (11.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 41 times this year (31.5%), including five games with multiple runs (3.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|66
|.256
|AVG
|.252
|.289
|OBP
|.289
|.411
|SLG
|.343
|16
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|1
|27
|RBI
|28
|35/8
|K/BB
|37/12
|1
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.07 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 172 home runs (1.1 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- The Giants will look to Beck (3-3) in his third start of the season.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.