David Peralta -- with a slugging percentage of .243 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Tristan Beck on the mound, on September 30 at 9:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Tristan Beck

Tristan Beck TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .254 with 24 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks.

In 54.6% of his 130 games this season, Peralta has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (5.4%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 38 games this year (29.2%), Peralta has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (11.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 41 times this year (31.5%), including five games with multiple runs (3.8%).

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 66 .256 AVG .252 .289 OBP .289 .411 SLG .343 16 XBH 16 6 HR 1 27 RBI 28 35/8 K/BB 37/12 1 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings