Chris Taylor vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 1:31 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (.270 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Tristan Beck and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Tristan Beck
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .237 with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 40 walks.
- In 61 of 111 games this year (55.0%) Taylor has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (12.6%).
- In 12.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.6% of his games this year, Taylor has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (12.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 40 of 111 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|58
|.256
|AVG
|.218
|.337
|OBP
|.310
|.419
|SLG
|.425
|15
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|10
|22
|RBI
|34
|58/19
|K/BB
|65/21
|9
|SB
|5
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants give up the fewest home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.1 per game).
- Beck (3-3) makes the start for the Giants, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
