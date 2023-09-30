The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (.270 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Tristan Beck and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Tristan Beck
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is batting .237 with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 40 walks.
  • In 61 of 111 games this year (55.0%) Taylor has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (12.6%).
  • In 12.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 30.6% of his games this year, Taylor has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (12.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 40 of 111 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Other Dodgers Players vs the Giants

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 58
.256 AVG .218
.337 OBP .310
.419 SLG .425
15 XBH 16
5 HR 10
22 RBI 34
58/19 K/BB 65/21
9 SB 5

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants give up the fewest home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Beck (3-3) makes the start for the Giants, his third of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
