The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (.270 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Tristan Beck and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Tristan Beck

Tristan Beck TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .237 with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 40 walks.

In 61 of 111 games this year (55.0%) Taylor has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (12.6%).

In 12.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.6% of his games this year, Taylor has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (12.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 40 of 111 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Dodgers Players vs the Giants

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 58 .256 AVG .218 .337 OBP .310 .419 SLG .425 15 XBH 16 5 HR 10 22 RBI 34 58/19 K/BB 65/21 9 SB 5

Giants Pitching Rankings