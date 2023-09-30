The Los Angeles Chargers right now have the 10th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +2500.

Watch the Chargers this season on Fubo!

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +425

+425 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Looking to place a futures bet on the Chargers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chargers Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Chargers are four spots higher based on their Super Bowl odds (10th-best in league) than their computer ranking (14th-best).

The Chargers have the same odds to win the Super Bowl now, from +2500 at the start of the season to +2500.

With odds of +2500, the Chargers have been given a 3.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles hasn won once against the spread this season.

Two Chargers games (out of three) have gone over the point total this year.

The Chargers have been the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they lost both of the games.

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.

The Chargers have the second-best offense this season in terms of total yards (416.7 yards per game), but they rank second-worst on the defensive side of the ball (450.7 yards allowed per game).

While the Chargers rank fifth-worst in the NFL in scoring defense with 29 points allowed per game, it's been a different story on the other side of the ball, as they rank fifth-best in the NFL (28.7 points per game).

Chargers Impact Players

In three games, Justin Herbert has thrown for 939 yards (313.0 per game), with six TDs and zero INTs, and completing 74.4%.

Also, Herbert has run for 28 yards and one TD.

In the passing game, Keenan Allen has scored two times, catching 32 balls for 402 yards (134.0 per game).

Austin Ekeler has rushed for 117 yards (117.0 per game) and one touchdown in one game.

In the passing game, Donald Parham has scored three times, hauling in six balls for 33 yards (11.0 per game).

On defense, Kenneth Murray has helped lead the way with one pick to go with 22 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended in three games.

Bet on Chargers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Chargers Player Futures

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins L 36-34 +900 2 September 17 @ Titans L 27-24 +8000 3 September 24 @ Vikings W 28-24 +8000 4 October 1 Raiders - +15000 BYE - - - - 6 October 16 Cowboys - +1000 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +600 8 October 29 Bears - +40000 9 November 6 @ Jets - +15000 10 November 12 Lions - +1800 11 November 19 @ Packers - +6000 12 November 26 Ravens - +1600 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +8000 14 December 10 Broncos - +20000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +15000 16 December 23 Bills - +900 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +20000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +600

Odds are current as of September 30 at 5:23 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.