Austin Barnes and his .359 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (97 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants and Tristan Beck on September 30 at 9:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Tristan Beck
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Austin Barnes At The Plate

  • Barnes has five doubles, two home runs and 17 walks while batting .184.
  • In 48.3% of his 58 games this season, Barnes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • In 58 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
  • Barnes has driven in a run in 11 games this season (19.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 13 games this year (22.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 27
.193 AVG .176
.287 OBP .238
.241 SLG .253
2 XBH 5
1 HR 1
7 RBI 6
20/10 K/BB 23/7
1 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Giants have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up 172 home runs (1.1 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • The Giants will look to Beck (3-3) in his third start this season.
  • His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
