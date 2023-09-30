Austin Barnes vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 1:34 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Austin Barnes and his .359 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (97 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants and Tristan Beck on September 30 at 9:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Rockies.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Tristan Beck
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes has five doubles, two home runs and 17 walks while batting .184.
- In 48.3% of his 58 games this season, Barnes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- In 58 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Barnes has driven in a run in 11 games this season (19.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 13 games this year (22.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|.193
|AVG
|.176
|.287
|OBP
|.238
|.241
|SLG
|.253
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|6
|20/10
|K/BB
|23/7
|1
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 172 home runs (1.1 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- The Giants will look to Beck (3-3) in his third start this season.
- His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
