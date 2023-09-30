Austin Barnes and his .359 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (97 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants and Tristan Beck on September 30 at 9:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Tristan Beck

Tristan Beck TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes has five doubles, two home runs and 17 walks while batting .184.

In 48.3% of his 58 games this season, Barnes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

In 58 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Barnes has driven in a run in 11 games this season (19.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 13 games this year (22.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Other Dodgers Players vs the Giants

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 27 .193 AVG .176 .287 OBP .238 .241 SLG .253 2 XBH 5 1 HR 1 7 RBI 6 20/10 K/BB 23/7 1 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings