On Saturday, Amed Rosario (.280 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a walk and an RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Tristan Beck. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Rockies.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Tristan Beck TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 25 doubles, eight triples, six home runs and 29 walks while batting .259.

Rosario has gotten a hit in 86 of 139 games this year (61.9%), with at least two hits on 29 occasions (20.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 4.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 139), and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.5% of his games this year, Rosario has notched at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (9.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.6%.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 62 .291 AVG .224 .333 OBP .267 .448 SLG .298 29 XBH 10 4 HR 2 31 RBI 26 44/16 K/BB 54/13 8 SB 7

Giants Pitching Rankings