Amed Rosario vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:34 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Saturday, Amed Rosario (.280 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a walk and an RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Tristan Beck. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Rockies.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Tristan Beck
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 25 doubles, eight triples, six home runs and 29 walks while batting .259.
- Rosario has gotten a hit in 86 of 139 games this year (61.9%), with at least two hits on 29 occasions (20.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 4.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 139), and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.5% of his games this year, Rosario has notched at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (9.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.6%.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|62
|.291
|AVG
|.224
|.333
|OBP
|.267
|.448
|SLG
|.298
|29
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|2
|31
|RBI
|26
|44/16
|K/BB
|54/13
|8
|SB
|7
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.07 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.1 per game).
- Beck (3-3) makes the start for the Giants, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
