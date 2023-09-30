Alabama vs. Mississippi State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1) will play their SEC-rival, the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Bulldogs will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 14-point underdogs. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Mississippi State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Alabama vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Starkville, Mississippi
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Alabama vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-14)
|46.5
|-650
|+450
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-14.5)
|46.5
|-710
|+490
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 5 Odds
- Cincinnati vs BYU
- UAB vs Tulane
- Louisville vs NC State
- USC vs Colorado
- Utah vs Oregon State
- Baylor vs UCF
- Temple vs Tulsa
- Michigan vs Nebraska
- Clemson vs Syracuse
- Florida vs Kentucky
- Georgia vs Auburn
- Boise State vs Memphis
- Kansas vs Texas
Alabama vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends
- Alabama has covered twice in four chances against the spread this season.
- The Crimson Tide have covered the spread once when favored by 14 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Mississippi State has won one game against the spread this season.
Alabama & Mississippi State 2023 Futures Odds
|Alabama
|To Win the National Champ.
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
|To Win the SEC
|+375
|Bet $100 to win $375
|Mississippi State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.