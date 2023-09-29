Will Smith, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants, with Keaton Winn on the hill, September 29 at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Rockies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Keaton Winn

Keaton Winn TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .258 with 21 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 63 walks.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 80th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is 78th in slugging.

In 62.6% of his games this year (77 of 123), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (26.8%) he recorded at least two.

In 14.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has an RBI in 52 of 123 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 52.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.9%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 58 .271 AVG .244 .354 OBP .358 .475 SLG .382 22 XBH 19 13 HR 5 41 RBI 33 54/27 K/BB 33/36 0 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings