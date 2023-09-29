Will Smith vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:26 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Will Smith, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants, with Keaton Winn on the hill, September 29 at 10:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Rockies.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Keaton Winn
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .258 with 21 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 63 walks.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 80th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is 78th in slugging.
- In 62.6% of his games this year (77 of 123), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (26.8%) he recorded at least two.
- In 14.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has an RBI in 52 of 123 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 52.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.9%.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|58
|.271
|AVG
|.244
|.354
|OBP
|.358
|.475
|SLG
|.382
|22
|XBH
|19
|13
|HR
|5
|41
|RBI
|33
|54/27
|K/BB
|33/36
|0
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.06 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the fewest home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.1 per game).
- Winn (1-2 with a 3.89 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday, Sept. 16 against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 3.89 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .222 to his opponents.
