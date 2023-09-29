The Seattle Seahawks have +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 14th-ranked in the NFL as of September 29.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+4000), the Seahawks are 14th-best in the league. They are four spots below that, 18th, according to computer rankings.

The Seahawks were +3500 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +4000, which is the 12th-smallest change in the entire NFL.

The Seahawks' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 2.4%.

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle has won twice against the spread this year.

Two of the Seahawks' three games have hit the over.

The Seahawks have been the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Seattle won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranks fourth-worst in the NFL (407.3 yards allowed per game), the Seahawks have played better on offense, ranking 17th in the NFL by totaling 332.7 yards per game.

While the Seahawks rank fourth-worst in the NFL in scoring defense with 29.3 points allowed per game, it's been a different story on offense, as they rank fourth-best in the NFL (29 points per game).

Seahawks Impact Players

Kenneth Walker III has rushed for 204 yards (68.0 per game) and four TDs in three games.

Walker also has eight catches for 73 yards and zero scores.

In three games, Geno Smith has passed for 736 yards (245.3 per game), with four touchdowns and one interception, completing 68.9%.

In three games, D.K. Metcalf has 15 receptions for 234 yards (78.0 per game) and one score.

Tyler Lockett has 13 receptions for 103 yards (34.3 per game) and two TDs in three games.

As a key defensive contributor, the Seahawks' Julian Love has compiled 27 tackles in his three games.

Seahawks Player Futures

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams L 30-13 +10000 2 September 17 @ Lions W 37-31 +1800 3 September 24 Panthers W 37-27 +30000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +12500 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +1800 7 October 22 Cardinals - +50000 8 October 29 Browns - +2500 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1600 10 November 12 Commanders - +12500 11 November 19 @ Rams - +10000 12 November 23 49ers - +550 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1000 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +550 15 December 17 Eagles - +700 16 December 24 @ Titans - +8000 17 December 31 Steelers - +3500 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +50000

