The Los Angeles Rams have +10000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 21st-ranked in the league as of September 29.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +1300

+1300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Rams Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+10000), the Rams are 21st in the NFL. They are far higher than that, 13th-best, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Rams have experienced the 14th-biggest change this season, falling from +8000 at the beginning to +10000.

With odds of +10000, the Rams have been given a 1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles has posted one win against the spread this season.

One of the Rams' three games this season has hit the over.

The Rams have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.

This season, Los Angeles has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

The Rams are averaging 368 yards per game on offense (ninth in NFL), and they rank eighth defensively with 284.7 yards allowed per game.

Offensively, the Rams rank 15th in the NFL with 23 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 13th in points allowed (284.7 points allowed per contest).

Rams Impact Players

In three games, Kyren Williams has rushed for 142 yards (47.3 per game) and three TDs.

Also, Williams has eight catches for 77 yards and one touchdown.

Matthew Stafford has thrown for 910 yards (303.3 per game), completing 60.3%, with two touchdowns and four interceptions in three games.

On the ground, Stafford has scored zero TDs and gained 35 yards.

Puka Nacua has 30 receptions for 338 yards (112.7 per game) and zero TDs in three games.

In the passing game, Tutu Atwell has scored one time, catching 17 balls for 246 yards (82.0 per game).

Ernest Jones has been doing his part on defense, posting 28 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one pass defended for the Rams.

Rams Player Futures

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks W 30-13 +4000 2 September 17 49ers L 30-23 +550 3 September 25 @ Bengals L 19-16 +1800 4 October 1 @ Colts - +12500 5 October 8 Eagles - +700 6 October 15 Cardinals - +50000 7 October 22 Steelers - +3500 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1000 9 November 5 @ Packers - +6000 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Seahawks - +4000 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +50000 13 December 3 Browns - +2500 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1600 15 December 17 Commanders - +12500 16 December 21 Saints - +4000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +12500 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +550

