Rams Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Los Angeles Rams have +10000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 21st-ranked in the league as of September 29.
Watch the Rams this season on Fubo!
Rams Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +1300
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Rams to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Rams Super Bowl Odds Insights
- In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+10000), the Rams are 21st in the NFL. They are far higher than that, 13th-best, according to computer rankings.
- In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Rams have experienced the 14th-biggest change this season, falling from +8000 at the beginning to +10000.
- With odds of +10000, the Rams have been given a 1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Los Angeles Betting Insights
- Los Angeles has posted one win against the spread this season.
- One of the Rams' three games this season has hit the over.
- The Rams have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.
- This season, Los Angeles has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.
- The Rams are averaging 368 yards per game on offense (ninth in NFL), and they rank eighth defensively with 284.7 yards allowed per game.
- Offensively, the Rams rank 15th in the NFL with 23 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 13th in points allowed (284.7 points allowed per contest).
Rams Impact Players
- In three games, Kyren Williams has rushed for 142 yards (47.3 per game) and three TDs.
- Also, Williams has eight catches for 77 yards and one touchdown.
- Matthew Stafford has thrown for 910 yards (303.3 per game), completing 60.3%, with two touchdowns and four interceptions in three games.
- On the ground, Stafford has scored zero TDs and gained 35 yards.
- Puka Nacua has 30 receptions for 338 yards (112.7 per game) and zero TDs in three games.
- In the passing game, Tutu Atwell has scored one time, catching 17 balls for 246 yards (82.0 per game).
- Ernest Jones has been doing his part on defense, posting 28 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one pass defended for the Rams.
Bet on Rams to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rams Player Futures
|Cooper Kupp MVP Odds
|Tyler Higbee Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Matthew Stafford MVP Odds
|Aaron Donald Defensive Player of the Year Odds
|Zach Evans Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Seahawks
|W 30-13
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|49ers
|L 30-23
|+550
|3
|September 25
|@ Bengals
|L 19-16
|+1800
|4
|October 1
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|5
|October 8
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|6
|October 15
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|7
|October 22
|Steelers
|-
|+3500
|8
|October 29
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|9
|November 5
|@ Packers
|-
|+6000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 19
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|12
|November 26
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|13
|December 3
|Browns
|-
|+2500
|14
|December 10
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1600
|15
|December 17
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|16
|December 21
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|17
|December 31
|@ Giants
|-
|+12500
|18
|January 7
|@ 49ers
|-
|+550
Odds are current as of September 29 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.