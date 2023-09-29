At the moment the Las Vegas Raiders have been given +15000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1100

+1100 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Raiders Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Raiders' Super Bowl odds (+15000) place them 26th in the NFL, but according to computer rankings they are only 28th.

The Raiders' Super Bowl odds have decreased from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +15000, the seventh-biggest change among all teams.

The Raiders have a 0.7% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas has posted one win against the spread this season.

One of the Raiders' three games this season has hit the over.

The Raiders have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they lost.

Las Vegas has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

On offense, the Raiders rank 23rd in the NFL with 287.7 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 17th in total defense (347.7 yards allowed per contest).

While the Raiders' defense ranks 24th with 25.7 points allowed per game, they've been slightly less successful on offense, ranking fourth-worst (15 points per game).

Raiders Impact Players

Davante Adams has 25 receptions for 322 yards (107.3 per game) and three TDs in three games.

Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for 709 yards (236.3 per game), completing 68.1%, with five touchdowns and six interceptions in three games.

In the passing game, Jakobi Meyers has scored two times, catching 16 balls for 166 yards (83.0 per game).

Josh Jacobs has run for 108 yards (36.0 per game) and zero TDs in three games.

As a playmaker on defense, the Raiders' Robert Spillane has amassed 28 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack in his three games.

Raiders Player Futures

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos W 17-16 +20000 2 September 17 @ Bills L 38-10 +900 3 September 24 Steelers L 23-18 +3500 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +2500 5 October 9 Packers - +6000 6 October 15 Patriots - +8000 7 October 22 @ Bears - +40000 8 October 30 @ Lions - +1800 9 November 5 Giants - +12500 10 November 12 Jets - +15000 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +900 12 November 26 Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Vikings - +8000 15 December 14 Chargers - +2500 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +600 17 December 31 @ Colts - +12500 18 January 7 Broncos - +20000

