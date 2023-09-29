On Friday, Mookie Betts (.371 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Keaton Winn. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts leads Los Angeles in total hits (177) this season while batting .308 with 80 extra-base hits.

He ranks seventh in batting average, fourth in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Betts has gotten at least one hit in 75.2% of his games this season (112 of 149), with multiple hits 46 times (30.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 22.1% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his plate appearances.

Betts has picked up an RBI in 61 games this season (40.9%), with more than one RBI in 27 of those games (18.1%).

He has scored in 88 games this year (59.1%), including multiple runs in 31 games.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 73 .334 AVG .282 .432 OBP .387 .662 SLG .509 45 XBH 35 24 HR 15 55 RBI 51 54/46 K/BB 51/48 5 SB 9

