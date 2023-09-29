Mookie Betts vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:26 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Friday, Mookie Betts (.371 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Keaton Winn. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Keaton Winn
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts leads Los Angeles in total hits (177) this season while batting .308 with 80 extra-base hits.
- He ranks seventh in batting average, fourth in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Betts has gotten at least one hit in 75.2% of his games this season (112 of 149), with multiple hits 46 times (30.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 22.1% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his plate appearances.
- Betts has picked up an RBI in 61 games this season (40.9%), with more than one RBI in 27 of those games (18.1%).
- He has scored in 88 games this year (59.1%), including multiple runs in 31 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|73
|.334
|AVG
|.282
|.432
|OBP
|.387
|.662
|SLG
|.509
|45
|XBH
|35
|24
|HR
|15
|55
|RBI
|51
|54/46
|K/BB
|51/48
|5
|SB
|9
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.1 per game).
- Winn (1-2 with a 3.89 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday, Sept. 16 against the Colorado Rockies, when he went four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.89, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .222 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.