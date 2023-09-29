On Friday, Miguel Rojas (.385 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Keaton Winn. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .238 with 17 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks.

Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 53.7% of his games this year (66 of 123), with at least two hits 21 times (17.1%).

Looking at the 123 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (4.1%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Rojas has an RBI in 25 of 123 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 31.7% of his games this year (39 of 123), he has scored, and in nine of those games (7.3%) he has scored more than once.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 58 .223 AVG .253 .282 OBP .298 .337 SLG .316 14 XBH 9 4 HR 1 21 RBI 10 27/14 K/BB 21/12 4 SB 4

