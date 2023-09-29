Miguel Rojas vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:25 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Miguel Rojas (.385 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Keaton Winn. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Keaton Winn
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .238 with 17 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks.
- Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 53.7% of his games this year (66 of 123), with at least two hits 21 times (17.1%).
- Looking at the 123 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (4.1%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Rojas has an RBI in 25 of 123 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 31.7% of his games this year (39 of 123), he has scored, and in nine of those games (7.3%) he has scored more than once.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|58
|.223
|AVG
|.253
|.282
|OBP
|.298
|.337
|SLG
|.316
|14
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|10
|27/14
|K/BB
|21/12
|4
|SB
|4
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 169 home runs (1.1 per game), the fewest in baseball.
- Winn gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.89 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, Sept. 16 against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.89, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .222 against him.
