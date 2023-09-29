The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy (.325 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Keaton Winn and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Keaton Winn

Keaton Winn TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is batting .213 with 16 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs and 84 walks.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 132nd, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.

In 54.9% of his 133 games this season, Muncy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 31 games this season (23.3%), leaving the park in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 45.9% of his games this year, Muncy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored at least once 72 times this season (54.1%), including 18 games with multiple runs (13.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 67 .227 AVG .199 .358 OBP .311 .498 SLG .459 24 XBH 29 19 HR 17 45 RBI 60 68/45 K/BB 84/39 0 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings