Max Muncy vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:25 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy (.325 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Keaton Winn and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Keaton Winn
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is batting .213 with 16 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs and 84 walks.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 132nd, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.
- In 54.9% of his 133 games this season, Muncy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 31 games this season (23.3%), leaving the park in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 45.9% of his games this year, Muncy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored at least once 72 times this season (54.1%), including 18 games with multiple runs (13.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|67
|.227
|AVG
|.199
|.358
|OBP
|.311
|.498
|SLG
|.459
|24
|XBH
|29
|19
|HR
|17
|45
|RBI
|60
|68/45
|K/BB
|84/39
|0
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 169 home runs (1.1 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Winn (1-2) takes the mound for the Giants in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.89 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, Sept. 16, the righty went four innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.89, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .222 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.