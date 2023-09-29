Jason Heyward -- with an on-base percentage of .229 in his past 10 games, 113 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Keaton Winn on the mound, on September 29 at 10:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Keaton Winn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward is hitting .270 with 23 doubles, 15 home runs and 34 walks.
  • Heyward has recorded a hit in 55 of 120 games this year (45.8%), including 25 multi-hit games (20.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (15 of 120), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Heyward has had an RBI in 25 games this year (20.8%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 38.3% of his games this year (46 of 120), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
60 GP 57
.244 AVG .295
.319 OBP .364
.475 SLG .482
19 XBH 19
9 HR 6
22 RBI 18
35/17 K/BB 29/17
1 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Giants have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Winn makes the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.89 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday, Sept. 16 against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.89, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .222 against him.
