Jason Heyward vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jason Heyward -- with an on-base percentage of .229 in his past 10 games, 113 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Keaton Winn on the mound, on September 29 at 10:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Keaton Winn
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is hitting .270 with 23 doubles, 15 home runs and 34 walks.
- Heyward has recorded a hit in 55 of 120 games this year (45.8%), including 25 multi-hit games (20.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (15 of 120), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Heyward has had an RBI in 25 games this year (20.8%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 38.3% of his games this year (46 of 120), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|57
|.244
|AVG
|.295
|.319
|OBP
|.364
|.475
|SLG
|.482
|19
|XBH
|19
|9
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|18
|35/17
|K/BB
|29/17
|1
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.1 per game).
- Winn makes the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.89 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday, Sept. 16 against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.89, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .222 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.