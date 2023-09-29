Jason Heyward -- with an on-base percentage of .229 in his past 10 games, 113 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Keaton Winn on the mound, on September 29 at 10:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Keaton Winn

Keaton Winn TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is hitting .270 with 23 doubles, 15 home runs and 34 walks.

Heyward has recorded a hit in 55 of 120 games this year (45.8%), including 25 multi-hit games (20.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (15 of 120), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Heyward has had an RBI in 25 games this year (20.8%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 38.3% of his games this year (46 of 120), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 57 .244 AVG .295 .319 OBP .364 .475 SLG .482 19 XBH 19 9 HR 6 22 RBI 18 35/17 K/BB 29/17 1 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings