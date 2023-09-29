On Friday, James Outman (.622 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Keaton Winn. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Rockies.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Keaton Winn

Keaton Winn TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is batting .252 with 16 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 67 walks.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 91st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is 67th in slugging.

Outman has gotten at least one hit in 55.8% of his games this year (82 of 147), with at least two hits 28 times (19.0%).

In 13.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 42 games this year (28.6%), Outman has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (11.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 45.6% of his games this season (67 of 147), he has scored, and in 17 of those games (11.6%) he has scored more than once.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 72 .249 AVG .254 .356 OBP .356 .404 SLG .480 17 XBH 25 8 HR 15 36 RBI 33 86/33 K/BB 90/34 10 SB 5

Giants Pitching Rankings