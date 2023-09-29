James Outman vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:25 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Friday, James Outman (.622 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Keaton Winn. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Rockies.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Keaton Winn
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is batting .252 with 16 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 67 walks.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 91st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is 67th in slugging.
- Outman has gotten at least one hit in 55.8% of his games this year (82 of 147), with at least two hits 28 times (19.0%).
- In 13.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 42 games this year (28.6%), Outman has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (11.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 45.6% of his games this season (67 of 147), he has scored, and in 17 of those games (11.6%) he has scored more than once.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|72
|.249
|AVG
|.254
|.356
|OBP
|.356
|.404
|SLG
|.480
|17
|XBH
|25
|8
|HR
|15
|36
|RBI
|33
|86/33
|K/BB
|90/34
|10
|SB
|5
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.1 per game).
- Winn (1-2) takes the mound for the Giants in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.89 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Saturday, Sept. 16 against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.89, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .222 against him.
