Freddie Freeman -- .275 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants, with Keaton Winn on the hill, on September 29 at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Keaton Winn

Keaton Winn TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has an OPS of .982, fueled by an OBP of .413 to go with a slugging percentage of .570. All three of those stats rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.

Freeman has picked up a hit in 75.9% of his 158 games this season, with multiple hits in 39.2% of them.

He has homered in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (26 of 158), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Freeman has picked up an RBI in 64 games this year (40.5%), with two or more RBI in 23 of those contests (14.6%).

He has scored in 57.0% of his games this season (90 of 158), with two or more runs 33 times (20.9%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 77 .315 AVG .355 .376 OBP .450 .523 SLG .618 41 XBH 48 13 HR 15 45 RBI 57 59/31 K/BB 60/41 13 SB 10

Giants Pitching Rankings