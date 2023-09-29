Freddie Freeman -- .275 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants, with Keaton Winn on the hill, on September 29 at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Keaton Winn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman has an OPS of .982, fueled by an OBP of .413 to go with a slugging percentage of .570. All three of those stats rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
  • Freeman has picked up a hit in 75.9% of his 158 games this season, with multiple hits in 39.2% of them.
  • He has homered in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (26 of 158), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Freeman has picked up an RBI in 64 games this year (40.5%), with two or more RBI in 23 of those contests (14.6%).
  • He has scored in 57.0% of his games this season (90 of 158), with two or more runs 33 times (20.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
81 GP 77
.315 AVG .355
.376 OBP .450
.523 SLG .618
41 XBH 48
13 HR 15
45 RBI 57
59/31 K/BB 60/41
13 SB 10

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
  • The Giants give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Winn (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.89 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday, Sept. 16 against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 3.89 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .222 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.