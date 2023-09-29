Freddie Freeman vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Freddie Freeman -- .275 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants, with Keaton Winn on the hill, on September 29 at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Keaton Winn
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has an OPS of .982, fueled by an OBP of .413 to go with a slugging percentage of .570. All three of those stats rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
- Freeman has picked up a hit in 75.9% of his 158 games this season, with multiple hits in 39.2% of them.
- He has homered in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (26 of 158), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Freeman has picked up an RBI in 64 games this year (40.5%), with two or more RBI in 23 of those contests (14.6%).
- He has scored in 57.0% of his games this season (90 of 158), with two or more runs 33 times (20.9%).
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|77
|.315
|AVG
|.355
|.376
|OBP
|.450
|.523
|SLG
|.618
|41
|XBH
|48
|13
|HR
|15
|45
|RBI
|57
|59/31
|K/BB
|60/41
|13
|SB
|10
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
- The Giants give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.1 per game).
- Winn (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.89 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday, Sept. 16 against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 3.89 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .222 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.