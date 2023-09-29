The Los Angeles Dodgers (98-61) visit the San Francisco Giants (78-81) in NL West action, at 10:15 PM ET on Friday.

The Dodgers will look to Lance Lynn (12-11) against the Giants and Keaton Winn (1-2).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lynn - LAD (12-11, 5.83 ERA) vs Winn - SF (1-2, 3.89 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Lynn (12-11) for his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.83, a 2.97 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.407 in 31 games this season.

He has started 31 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.

Lynn will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has made 31 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Lance Lynn vs. Giants

The Giants are batting .237 this season, 27th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .385 (25th in the league) with 170 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Giants in two games, and they have gone 14-for-44 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over 10 1/3 innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Keaton Winn

Winn (1-2 with a 3.89 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season.

In his most recent outing on Saturday, Sept. 16 against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander went four innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.

In eight games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 3.89 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .222 to opposing batters.

Winn has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Winn has put up four starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his eight outings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.