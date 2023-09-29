Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Giants on September 29, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Mookie Betts, Wilmer Flores and others on the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants ahead of their matchup at 10:15 PM ET on Friday at Oracle Park.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Lance Lynn Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Lynn Stats
- The Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (12-11) to the mound for his 32nd start this season.
- He has started 31 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.
- Lynn has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 31 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 36-year-old's 5.83 ERA ranks 44th, 1.407 WHIP ranks 40th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 17th.
Lynn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 24
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|6
|3
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 18
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|6
|2
|vs. Padres
|Sep. 12
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|3
|2
|at Marlins
|Sep. 6
|4.2
|7
|8
|8
|1
|3
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 31
|4.1
|7
|7
|7
|1
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Lance Lynn's player props with BetMGM.
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Betts Stats
- Betts has 40 doubles, a triple, 39 home runs, 94 walks and 106 RBI (177 total hits). He has swiped 14 bases.
- He's slashing .308/.410/.585 on the year.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Sep. 28
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Sep. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Sep. 26
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 23
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|2
|4
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has 209 hits with 59 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs, 72 walks and 102 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.
- He's slashing .334/.413/.570 so far this year.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Sep. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Sep. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|1
|at Rockies
|Sep. 26
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Rockies
|Sep. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Wilmer Flores Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Flores Stats
- Flores has recorded 112 hits with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 57 runs.
- He has a .281/.351/.501 slash line so far this year.
Flores Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Padres
|Sep. 27
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Sep. 26
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 24
|2-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Wade Stats
- LaMonte Wade Jr has 110 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 75 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .261/.377/.424 on the season.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Sep. 27
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Sep. 25
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 21
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Wilmer Flores, LaMonte Wade Jr or other Giants players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.