You can see player prop bet odds for Mookie Betts, Wilmer Flores and others on the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants ahead of their matchup at 10:15 PM ET on Friday at Oracle Park.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Lance Lynn Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Lynn Stats

The Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (12-11) to the mound for his 32nd start this season.

He has started 31 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.

Lynn has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 31 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 36-year-old's 5.83 ERA ranks 44th, 1.407 WHIP ranks 40th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 17th.

Lynn Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants Sep. 24 6.0 5 2 2 6 3 vs. Tigers Sep. 18 5.0 6 3 3 6 2 vs. Padres Sep. 12 7.0 5 2 2 3 2 at Marlins Sep. 6 4.2 7 8 8 1 3 vs. Braves Aug. 31 4.1 7 7 7 1 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Lance Lynn's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Betts Stats

Betts has 40 doubles, a triple, 39 home runs, 94 walks and 106 RBI (177 total hits). He has swiped 14 bases.

He's slashing .308/.410/.585 on the year.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Sep. 28 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Sep. 27 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Rockies Sep. 26 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Giants Sep. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Sep. 23 2-for-3 2 0 2 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 209 hits with 59 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs, 72 walks and 102 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.

He's slashing .334/.413/.570 so far this year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Sep. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Sep. 27 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 1 at Rockies Sep. 26 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 at Rockies Sep. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Flores Stats

Flores has recorded 112 hits with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 57 runs.

He has a .281/.351/.501 slash line so far this year.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Padres Sep. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Sep. 26 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 24 2-for-2 0 0 0 2 at Dodgers Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has 110 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 75 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .261/.377/.424 on the season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Sep. 27 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Sep. 25 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Dodgers Sep. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Wilmer Flores, LaMonte Wade Jr or other Giants players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.