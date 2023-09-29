On Friday, September 29 at 10:15 PM ET, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers (98-61) visit Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants (78-81) in the series opener at Oracle Park.

The favored Dodgers have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Giants, who are listed at +120. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Dodgers vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Lance Lynn - LAD (12-11, 5.83 ERA) vs Keaton Winn - SF (1-2, 3.89 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Giants Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -145 +120 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Dodgers vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 131 times this season and won 82, or 62.6%, of those games.

The Dodgers have gone 62-34 (winning 64.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers played as the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and went 6-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over two times.

The Giants have been underdogs in 70 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (42.9%) in those contests.

This season, the Giants have come away with a win nine times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Dodgers vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+130) Mookie Betts 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Miguel Rojas 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+170) 0.5 (+1300) 0.5 (+225) Max Muncy 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+120) Will Smith 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+125)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +425 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

