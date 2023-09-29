Lance Lynn and Keaton Winn will start for their respective teams when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants play on Friday at Oracle Park, at 10:15 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second-best in MLB action with 245 total home runs.

Los Angeles ranks second in baseball with a .457 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers rank fourth in MLB with a .259 batting average.

Los Angeles has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.6 runs per game (894 total runs).

The Dodgers rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .342.

The Dodgers strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 11th in baseball.

Los Angeles' pitching staff is 17th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles has the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.213).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Lynn makes the start for the Dodgers, his 32nd of the season. He is 12-11 with a 5.83 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Lynn heads into this outing with 12 quality starts under his belt this year.

Lynn will look to continue a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).

In three of his 31 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 Giants W 3-2 Home Lance Lynn Ryan Walker 9/26/2023 Rockies L 4-1 Away Caleb Ferguson Chase Anderson 9/26/2023 Rockies W 11-2 Away Bobby Miller Ryan Feltner 9/27/2023 Rockies W 8-2 Away Emmet Sheehan Noah Davis 9/28/2023 Rockies L 14-5 Away Ryan Yarbrough Chris Flexen 9/29/2023 Giants - Away Lance Lynn Keaton Winn 9/30/2023 Giants - Away Clayton Kershaw Tristan Beck 10/1/2023 Giants - Away Bobby Miller Kyle Harrison

