The San Francisco Giants and LaMonte Wade Jr take the field against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at Oracle Park.

The Giants are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Dodgers (-145). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Dodgers vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Dodgers and their opponents are 2-7-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been the moneyline favorite 131 total times this season. They've gone 82-49 in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 62-34 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (64.6% winning percentage).

The Dodgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this matchup.

In the 158 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Los Angeles, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 88 times (88-60-10).

The Dodgers have collected a 14-11-0 record ATS this season.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 53-28 45-33 24-23 73-38 72-38 25-23

