Friday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (98-61) and San Francisco Giants (78-81) matching up at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 10:15 PM ET on September 29.

The probable starters are Lance Lynn (12-11) for the Dodgers and Keaton Winn (1-2) for the Giants.

Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Dodgers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

The Dodgers have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.

The Dodgers have won 82, or 62.6%, of the 131 games they've played as favorites this season.

Los Angeles has entered 96 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 62-34 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 894 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).

