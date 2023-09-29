David Peralta -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Keaton Winn on the mound, on September 29 at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Keaton Winn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta has 24 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks while hitting .256.
  • Peralta has gotten a hit in 71 of 129 games this year (55.0%), including 22 multi-hit games (17.1%).
  • He has gone deep in 5.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Peralta has had an RBI in 38 games this season (29.5%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (11.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 31.8% of his games this year (41 of 129), he has scored, and in five of those games (3.9%) he has scored more than once.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
62 GP 65
.256 AVG .257
.289 OBP .295
.411 SLG .350
16 XBH 16
6 HR 1
27 RBI 28
35/8 K/BB 37/12
1 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Winn makes the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.89 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday, Sept. 16 against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.89, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .222 against him.
