David Peralta vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:25 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
David Peralta -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Keaton Winn on the mound, on September 29 at 10:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Keaton Winn
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta has 24 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks while hitting .256.
- Peralta has gotten a hit in 71 of 129 games this year (55.0%), including 22 multi-hit games (17.1%).
- He has gone deep in 5.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Peralta has had an RBI in 38 games this season (29.5%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (11.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 31.8% of his games this year (41 of 129), he has scored, and in five of those games (3.9%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|65
|.256
|AVG
|.257
|.289
|OBP
|.295
|.411
|SLG
|.350
|16
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|1
|27
|RBI
|28
|35/8
|K/BB
|37/12
|1
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.1 per game).
- Winn makes the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.89 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday, Sept. 16 against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.89, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .222 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.