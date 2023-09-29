David Peralta -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Keaton Winn on the mound, on September 29 at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Keaton Winn

Keaton Winn TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta has 24 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks while hitting .256.

Peralta has gotten a hit in 71 of 129 games this year (55.0%), including 22 multi-hit games (17.1%).

He has gone deep in 5.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Peralta has had an RBI in 38 games this season (29.5%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (11.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 31.8% of his games this year (41 of 129), he has scored, and in five of those games (3.9%) he has scored more than once.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 65 .256 AVG .257 .289 OBP .295 .411 SLG .350 16 XBH 16 6 HR 1 27 RBI 28 35/8 K/BB 37/12 1 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings