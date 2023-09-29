The Cincinnati Bearcats (2-2) will face off against a fellow Big 12 foe, the BYU Cougars (3-1) in a matchup on Friday, September 29, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Bearcats favored to win by 1.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 48.5 points.

Cincinnati vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Cincinnati vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Week 5 Odds

Cincinnati vs. BYU Betting Trends

Cincinnati has won one game against the spread this season.

The Bearcats have covered the spread once when favored by 1.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

BYU has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Cougars have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Cincinnati & BYU 2023 Futures Odds

Cincinnati To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000 BYU To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500

