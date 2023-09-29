At +2500 as of September 29, the Los Angeles Chargers aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Chargers Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+2500), the Chargers are 10th-best in the league. They are four spots below that, 14th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Chargers were +2500 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

The implied probability of the Chargers winning the Super Bowl, based on their +2500 moneyline odds, is 3.8%.

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles has posted one win against the spread this year.

Two of the Chargers' three games have gone over the point total.

The Chargers have been the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they lost both of the games.

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.

The Chargers own the second-best offense this season in terms of total yards (416.7 yards per game), but they rank second-worst defensively (450.7 yards allowed per game).

While the Chargers rank fifth-worst in the NFL in scoring defense with 29 points allowed per game, it's been a different story on the other side of the ball, as they rank fifth-best in the NFL (28.7 points per game).

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert has passed for 939 yards (313.0 per game), completing 74.4%, with six touchdowns and zero interceptions in three games.

Also, Herbert has run for 28 yards and one TD.

In the passing game, Keenan Allen has scored two times, catching 32 balls for 402 yards (134.0 per game).

Austin Ekeler has rushed for 117 yards (117.0 per game) and one touchdown in one game.

Donald Parham has six catches for 33 yards (11.0 per game) and three TDs in three games.

In three games for the Chargers, Kenneth Murray has registered 1.0 sack and 3.0 TFL, 22 tackles, and one interception.

Chargers Player Futures

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins L 36-34 +900 2 September 17 @ Titans L 27-24 +8000 3 September 24 @ Vikings W 28-24 +8000 4 October 1 Raiders - +15000 BYE - - - - 6 October 16 Cowboys - +1000 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +600 8 October 29 Bears - +40000 9 November 6 @ Jets - +15000 10 November 12 Lions - +1800 11 November 19 @ Packers - +6000 12 November 26 Ravens - +1600 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +8000 14 December 10 Broncos - +20000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +15000 16 December 23 Bills - +900 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +20000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +600

