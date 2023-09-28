Will Smith vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:26 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Will Smith, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Chris Flexen on the hill, September 28 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -118)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 21 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 63 walks while hitting .258.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 78th in the league in slugging.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 62.6% of his 123 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.8% of those games.
- In 18 games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.6%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Smith has an RBI in 52 of 123 games this season, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 52.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (8.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|58
|.271
|AVG
|.244
|.354
|OBP
|.358
|.475
|SLG
|.382
|22
|XBH
|19
|13
|HR
|5
|41
|RBI
|33
|54/27
|K/BB
|33/36
|0
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.69 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (225 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies will send Flexen (1-8) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 1-8 with a 7.01 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 96 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander went five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.01, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 28 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .320 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.