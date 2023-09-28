Will Smith, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Chris Flexen on the hill, September 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -118) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has 21 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 63 walks while hitting .258.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 78th in the league in slugging.

Smith has picked up a hit in 62.6% of his 123 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.8% of those games.

In 18 games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.6%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).

Smith has an RBI in 52 of 123 games this season, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 52.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 58 .271 AVG .244 .354 OBP .358 .475 SLG .382 22 XBH 19 13 HR 5 41 RBI 33 54/27 K/BB 33/36 0 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings