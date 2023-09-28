At the moment the Seattle Seahawks have been given +4000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Seahawks this season on Fubo!

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Seahawks to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Seahawks higher (14th-best in the league) than the computer rankings do (19th).

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Seahawks have had the 11th-smallest change this season, dropping from +3500 at the beginning to +4000.

With odds of +4000, the Seahawks have been given a 2.4% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Seattle has had two games (out of three) go over the total this season.

The Seahawks have been the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Seattle won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranks fourth-worst in the NFL (407.3 yards allowed per game), the Seahawks have put up better results offensively, ranking 17th in the NFL by totaling 332.7 yards per game.

While the Seahawks rank fourth-worst in the NFL in scoring defense with 29.3 points allowed per game, it's been a different situation on offense, as they rank fourth-best in the NFL (29.0 points per game).

Seahawks Impact Players

On the ground, Kenneth Walker III has four TDs and has gained 204 yards (68.0 per game).

In the passing game, Walker has zero touchdowns, with eight catches for 73 yards.

In three games, Geno Smith has thrown for 736 yards (245.3 per game), with four touchdowns and one interception, completing 68.9%.

In three games, D.K. Metcalf has 15 receptions for 234 yards (78.0 per game) and one score.

In three games, Tyler Lockett has 13 catches for 103 yards (34.3 per game) and two scores.

In three games for the Seahawks, Julian Love has registered 27 tackles.

Bet on Seahawks to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Seahawks Player Futures

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams L 30-13 +10000 2 September 17 @ Lions W 37-31 +2200 3 September 24 Panthers W 37-27 +30000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +12500 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +1800 7 October 22 Cardinals - +50000 8 October 29 Browns - +2500 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1600 10 November 12 Commanders - +12500 11 November 19 @ Rams - +10000 12 November 23 49ers - +550 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1000 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +550 15 December 17 Eagles - +700 16 December 24 @ Titans - +8000 17 December 31 Steelers - +3500 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +50000

Odds are current as of September 28 at 7:17 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.