The Seattle Seahawks have +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 14th-ranked in the NFL as of September 28.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds Insights

Sportsbooks rate the Seahawks higher (14th-best in the league) than the computer rankings do (19th).

The Seahawks were +3500 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +4000, which is the 12th-smallest change in the entire NFL.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Seahawks have a 2.4% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle has two wins against the spread this year.

Two of the Seahawks' three games have gone over the point total.

The Seahawks have been the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Seattle won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

With 407.3 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL, the Seahawks have been forced to lean on their 17th-ranked offense (332.7 yards per contest) to keep them in games.

The Seahawks have struggled defensively, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL (29.3 points allowed per game) this season. However, they rank fourth-best on offense, putting up 29.0 points per game.

Seahawks Impact Players

In three games, Kenneth Walker III has run for 204 yards (68.0 per game) and four TDs.

Walker also has eight receptions for 73 yards and zero scores.

Geno Smith has thrown for 736 yards (245.3 per game), completing 68.9%, with four touchdowns and one interception in three games.

D.K. Metcalf has 15 catches for 234 yards (78.0 per game) and one TD in three games.

In three games, Tyler Lockett has 13 receptions for 103 yards (34.3 per game) and two scores.

Julian Love has been doing his part on defense, compiling 27 tackles and three passes defended for the Seahawks.

Seahawks Player Futures

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams L 30-13 +10000 2 September 17 @ Lions W 37-31 +2200 3 September 24 Panthers W 37-27 +30000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +12500 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +1800 7 October 22 Cardinals - +50000 8 October 29 Browns - +2500 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1600 10 November 12 Commanders - +12500 11 November 19 @ Rams - +10000 12 November 23 49ers - +550 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1000 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +550 15 December 17 Eagles - +700 16 December 24 @ Titans - +8000 17 December 31 Steelers - +3500 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +50000

