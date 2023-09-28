At +10000, the Los Angeles Rams are No. 21 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 28.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +1300

+1300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Rams Super Bowl Odds Insights

Sportsbooks rate the Rams considerably lower (21st in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (13th-best).

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Rams have experienced the 16th-biggest change this season, dropping from +8000 at the beginning to +10000.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Rams have a 1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles has one win against the spread this year.

The Rams have had one game (out of three) hit the over this season.

The Rams have not played as the moneyline favorite this season.

Los Angeles has entered the game as an underdog three times this season and won once.

The Rams are compiling 368 yards per game on offense (ninth in NFL), and they rank seventh on the other side of the ball with 284.7 yards allowed per game.

The Rams are putting up 23 points per game on offense (15th in NFL), and they rank 13th defensively with 20.7 points allowed per game.

Rams Impact Players

In three games, Kyren Williams has rushed for 142 yards (47.3 per game) and three TDs.

Also, Williams has eight receptions for 77 yards and one touchdown.

Matthew Stafford has passed for 910 yards (303.3 per game), completing 60.3%, with two touchdowns and four interceptions in three games.

Also, Stafford has run for 35 yards and zero scores.

In the passing game, Puka Nacua has scored zero times, catching 30 balls for 338 yards (112.7 per game).

In three games, Tutu Atwell has 17 receptions for 246 yards (82.0 per game) and one score.

Ernest Jones has been wreaking havoc on defense, delivering 28 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one pass defended for the Rams.

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks W 30-13 +4000 2 September 17 49ers L 30-23 +550 3 September 25 @ Bengals L 19-16 +1800 4 October 1 @ Colts - +12500 5 October 8 Eagles - +700 6 October 15 Cardinals - +50000 7 October 22 Steelers - +3500 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1000 9 November 5 @ Packers - +4000 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Seahawks - +4000 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +50000 13 December 3 Browns - +2500 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1600 15 December 17 Commanders - +12500 16 December 21 Saints - +4000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +12500 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +550

