Rams Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +10000, the Los Angeles Rams are No. 21 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 28.
Rams Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +1300
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000
Rams Super Bowl Odds Insights
- Sportsbooks rate the Rams considerably lower (21st in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (13th-best).
- In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Rams have experienced the 16th-biggest change this season, dropping from +8000 at the beginning to +10000.
- Based on their moneyline odds, the Rams have a 1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Los Angeles Betting Insights
- Los Angeles has one win against the spread this year.
- The Rams have had one game (out of three) hit the over this season.
- The Rams have not played as the moneyline favorite this season.
- Los Angeles has entered the game as an underdog three times this season and won once.
- The Rams are compiling 368 yards per game on offense (ninth in NFL), and they rank seventh on the other side of the ball with 284.7 yards allowed per game.
- The Rams are putting up 23 points per game on offense (15th in NFL), and they rank 13th defensively with 20.7 points allowed per game.
Rams Impact Players
- In three games, Kyren Williams has rushed for 142 yards (47.3 per game) and three TDs.
- Also, Williams has eight receptions for 77 yards and one touchdown.
- Matthew Stafford has passed for 910 yards (303.3 per game), completing 60.3%, with two touchdowns and four interceptions in three games.
- Also, Stafford has run for 35 yards and zero scores.
- In the passing game, Puka Nacua has scored zero times, catching 30 balls for 338 yards (112.7 per game).
- In three games, Tutu Atwell has 17 receptions for 246 yards (82.0 per game) and one score.
- Ernest Jones has been wreaking havoc on defense, delivering 28 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one pass defended for the Rams.
2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Seahawks
|W 30-13
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|49ers
|L 30-23
|+550
|3
|September 25
|@ Bengals
|L 19-16
|+1800
|4
|October 1
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|5
|October 8
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|6
|October 15
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|7
|October 22
|Steelers
|-
|+3500
|8
|October 29
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|9
|November 5
|@ Packers
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 19
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|12
|November 26
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|13
|December 3
|Browns
|-
|+2500
|14
|December 10
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1600
|15
|December 17
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|16
|December 21
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|17
|December 31
|@ Giants
|-
|+12500
|18
|January 7
|@ 49ers
|-
|+550
Odds are current as of September 28 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
