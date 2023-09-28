As of September 28 the Los Angeles Rams' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +10000, rank them 21st in the league.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +1300

+1300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Rams Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Rams are 21st in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+10000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (13th-best).

Oddsmakers have moved the Rams' Super Bowl odds down from +8000 at the start of the season to +10000. Among all teams in the league, that is the 15th-biggest change.

The Rams' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 1%.

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles has posted one win against the spread this year.

The Rams have had one game (out of three) hit the over this year.

The Rams have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

Los Angeles has won one of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Rams are totaling 368.0 yards per game on offense this season (ninth in NFL), and they are giving up 284.7 yards per game (seventh) on defense.

Offensively, the Rams rank 15th in the NFL with 23.0 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 13th in points allowed (284.7 points allowed per contest).

Rams Impact Players

Kyren Williams has run for 142 yards (47.3 per game) and three TDs in three games.

In addition, Williams has eight catches for 77 yards and one touchdown.

Matthew Stafford has passed for 910 yards (303.3 per game), completing 60.3%, with two touchdowns and four interceptions in three games.

On the ground, Stafford has scored zero TDs and accumulated 35 yards.

In the passing game, Puka Nacua has scored zero times, catching 30 balls for 338 yards (112.7 per game).

In the passing game, Tutu Atwell has scored one time, catching 17 balls for 246 yards (82.0 per game).

On defense, Ernest Jones has helped keep opposing offenses in check with 28 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one pass defended in three games.

Rams Player Futures

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks W 30-13 +4000 2 September 17 49ers L 30-23 +550 3 September 25 @ Bengals L 19-16 +1800 4 October 1 @ Colts - +12500 5 October 8 Eagles - +700 6 October 15 Cardinals - +50000 7 October 22 Steelers - +3500 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1000 9 November 5 @ Packers - +4000 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Seahawks - +4000 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +50000 13 December 3 Browns - +2500 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1600 15 December 17 Commanders - +12500 16 December 21 Saints - +4000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +12500 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +550

