Rams Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 28 the Los Angeles Rams' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +10000, rank them 21st in the league.
Rams Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +1300
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000
Rams Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Rams are 21st in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+10000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (13th-best).
- Oddsmakers have moved the Rams' Super Bowl odds down from +8000 at the start of the season to +10000. Among all teams in the league, that is the 15th-biggest change.
- The Rams' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 1%.
Los Angeles Betting Insights
- Los Angeles has posted one win against the spread this year.
- The Rams have had one game (out of three) hit the over this year.
- The Rams have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.
- Los Angeles has won one of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.
- The Rams are totaling 368.0 yards per game on offense this season (ninth in NFL), and they are giving up 284.7 yards per game (seventh) on defense.
- Offensively, the Rams rank 15th in the NFL with 23.0 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 13th in points allowed (284.7 points allowed per contest).
Rams Impact Players
- Kyren Williams has run for 142 yards (47.3 per game) and three TDs in three games.
- In addition, Williams has eight catches for 77 yards and one touchdown.
- Matthew Stafford has passed for 910 yards (303.3 per game), completing 60.3%, with two touchdowns and four interceptions in three games.
- On the ground, Stafford has scored zero TDs and accumulated 35 yards.
- In the passing game, Puka Nacua has scored zero times, catching 30 balls for 338 yards (112.7 per game).
- In the passing game, Tutu Atwell has scored one time, catching 17 balls for 246 yards (82.0 per game).
- On defense, Ernest Jones has helped keep opposing offenses in check with 28 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one pass defended in three games.
Rams Player Futures
|Cooper Kupp MVP Odds
|Tyler Higbee Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Matthew Stafford MVP Odds
|Aaron Donald Defensive Player of the Year Odds
|Zach Evans Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Seahawks
|W 30-13
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|49ers
|L 30-23
|+550
|3
|September 25
|@ Bengals
|L 19-16
|+1800
|4
|October 1
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|5
|October 8
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|6
|October 15
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|7
|October 22
|Steelers
|-
|+3500
|8
|October 29
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|9
|November 5
|@ Packers
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 19
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|12
|November 26
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|13
|December 3
|Browns
|-
|+2500
|14
|December 10
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1600
|15
|December 17
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|16
|December 21
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|17
|December 31
|@ Giants
|-
|+12500
|18
|January 7
|@ 49ers
|-
|+550
