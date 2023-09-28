As of September 28 the Los Angeles Rams' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +10000.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +1300

+1300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Rams Super Bowl Odds Insights

Oddsmakers rate the Rams much lower (21st in the league) than the computer rankings do (13th-best).

The Rams have had the 16th-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, falling from +8000 at the start of the season to +10000.

With odds of +10000, the Rams have been given a 1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles has one win against the spread this season.

One Rams game (out of three) has hit the over this season.

The Rams have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.

Los Angeles has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

Offensively, the Rams rank ninth in the NFL with 368.0 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank seventh in total defense (284.7 yards allowed per contest).

The Rams are totaling 23.0 points per game on offense (15th in NFL), and they rank 13th on the other side of the ball with 20.7 points allowed per game.

Rams Impact Players

Kyren Williams has run for 142 yards (47.3 per game) and three TDs in three games.

Williams also has eight catches for 77 yards and one TD.

Matthew Stafford has passed for 910 yards (303.3 per game), completing 60.3%, with two touchdowns and four interceptions in three games.

On the ground, Stafford has scored zero TDs and picked up 35 yards.

In the passing game, Puka Nacua has scored zero times, catching 30 balls for 338 yards (112.7 per game).

Tutu Atwell has 17 receptions for 246 yards (82.0 per game) and one TD in three games.

As a tone-setter on defense, the Rams' Ernest Jones has registered 28 tackles and 4.0 TFL in his three games.

Rams Player Futures

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks W 30-13 +4000 2 September 17 49ers L 30-23 +550 3 September 25 @ Bengals L 19-16 +1800 4 October 1 @ Colts - +12500 5 October 8 Eagles - +700 6 October 15 Cardinals - +50000 7 October 22 Steelers - +3500 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1000 9 November 5 @ Packers - +4000 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Seahawks - +4000 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +50000 13 December 3 Browns - +2500 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1600 15 December 17 Commanders - +12500 16 December 21 Saints - +4000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +12500 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +550

