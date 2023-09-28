Rams Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 28 the Los Angeles Rams' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +10000.
Rams Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +1300
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000
Rams Super Bowl Odds Insights
- Oddsmakers rate the Rams much lower (21st in the league) than the computer rankings do (13th-best).
- The Rams have had the 16th-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, falling from +8000 at the start of the season to +10000.
- With odds of +10000, the Rams have been given a 1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Los Angeles Betting Insights
- Los Angeles has one win against the spread this season.
- One Rams game (out of three) has hit the over this season.
- The Rams have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Los Angeles has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.
- Offensively, the Rams rank ninth in the NFL with 368.0 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank seventh in total defense (284.7 yards allowed per contest).
- The Rams are totaling 23.0 points per game on offense (15th in NFL), and they rank 13th on the other side of the ball with 20.7 points allowed per game.
Rams Impact Players
- Kyren Williams has run for 142 yards (47.3 per game) and three TDs in three games.
- Williams also has eight catches for 77 yards and one TD.
- Matthew Stafford has passed for 910 yards (303.3 per game), completing 60.3%, with two touchdowns and four interceptions in three games.
- On the ground, Stafford has scored zero TDs and picked up 35 yards.
- In the passing game, Puka Nacua has scored zero times, catching 30 balls for 338 yards (112.7 per game).
- Tutu Atwell has 17 receptions for 246 yards (82.0 per game) and one TD in three games.
- As a tone-setter on defense, the Rams' Ernest Jones has registered 28 tackles and 4.0 TFL in his three games.
Rams Player Futures
|Cooper Kupp MVP Odds
|Tyler Higbee Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Matthew Stafford MVP Odds
|Aaron Donald Defensive Player of the Year Odds
|Zach Evans Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Seahawks
|W 30-13
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|49ers
|L 30-23
|+550
|3
|September 25
|@ Bengals
|L 19-16
|+1800
|4
|October 1
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|5
|October 8
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|6
|October 15
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|7
|October 22
|Steelers
|-
|+3500
|8
|October 29
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|9
|November 5
|@ Packers
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 19
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|12
|November 26
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|13
|December 3
|Browns
|-
|+2500
|14
|December 10
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1600
|15
|December 17
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|16
|December 21
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|17
|December 31
|@ Giants
|-
|+12500
|18
|January 7
|@ 49ers
|-
|+550
Odds are current as of September 28 at 5:13 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
